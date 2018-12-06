Insider Selling: bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) insider David Davidson sold 2,000 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.05, for a total value of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,050.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
David Davidson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 2nd, David Davidson sold 5,000 shares of bluebird bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $668,200.00.
- On Tuesday, October 2nd, David Davidson sold 5,000 shares of bluebird bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $696,600.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $4.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.85. 1,220,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.37. bluebird bio Inc has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $236.17.
bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.90) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a negative net margin of 1,326.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.73) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.71 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 10,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 635.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLUE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $122.00 price objective on bluebird bio and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered bluebird bio from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.80.
bluebird bio Company Profile
bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.
