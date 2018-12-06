Insider Selling: EVO Payments Inc (EVOP) EVP Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $1,507,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

EVO Payments stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.61. 377,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,251. EVO Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $30.45.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $144.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVOP. Citigroup reduced their price objective on EVO Payments from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on EVO Payments to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Buckingham Research began coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,431,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,054,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,571,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

