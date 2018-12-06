Insider Selling: First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) Vice Chairman Sells $708,117.52 in Stock

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Vice Chairman Hope Holding Bryant sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.32, for a total transaction of $708,117.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,791 shares in the company, valued at $148,270,259.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hope Holding Bryant also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

On Monday, November 26th, Hope Holding Bryant sold 531 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $229,392.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Hope Holding Bryant sold 2,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.50, for a total transaction of $873,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $412.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $488.44.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $401.89 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 11.46%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Insider Selling: First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) Vice Chairman Sells $708,117.52 in Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/insider-selling-first-citizens-bancshares-inc-fcnca-vice-chairman-sells-708117-52-in-stock.html.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.