Insider Selling: Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) EVP Sells 13,633 Shares of Stock

Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 13,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $1,178,163.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,793.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $84.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Integer Holdings Corp has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $90.03.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $305.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.95 million. Integer had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,523,000 after acquiring an additional 352,525 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,278,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $271,935,000 after acquiring an additional 131,450 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 821,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,120,000 after acquiring an additional 19,067 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 744,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,519,000 after acquiring an additional 203,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Integer from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Integer to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in manufacturing and developing medical devices and components. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment include cardio and vascular; cardiac and neuromodulation; and advanced surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical. The Non-Medical segment focuses on lithium cells, and primary and secondary battery packs for applications in the energy, military and environmental markets.The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch in 1970 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

