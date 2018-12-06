Insider Selling: Pro-Dex Inc (PDEX) CEO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) CEO Kirk Richard Lee Van, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $21,435.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,826 shares in the company, valued at $369,053.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ PDEX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.10. 481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,229. Pro-Dex Inc has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.26 million, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 7.44.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDEX. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex during the third quarter worth $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 50.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex during the third quarter worth $664,000. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Pro-Dex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/insider-selling-pro-dex-inc-pdex-ceo-sells-1500-shares-of-stock.html.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.