Insider Selling: Resonant Inc (RESN) CEO Sells 20,712 Shares of Stock

Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) CEO George B. Holmes sold 20,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $35,210.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,366 shares in the company, valued at $478,322.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RESN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,390. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.00. Resonant Inc has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $8.55.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Resonant had a negative return on equity of 80.75% and a negative net margin of 4,630.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Resonant Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 484,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Resonant by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 136,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Resonant by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 614,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 21,886 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Resonant by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 26,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Resonant by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 35,159 shares in the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RESN. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Resonant in a research report on Monday, August 13th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on Resonant and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Resonant to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, engages in the development of filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

