Insider Selling: Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS) SVP Sells 21,977 Shares of Stock

Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) SVP Michael A. Mortensen sold 21,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $138,894.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,788.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SFS opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $434.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.35. Smart & Final Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Smart & Final Stores had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Smart & Final Stores Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SFS shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Smart & Final Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Smart & Final Stores from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smart & Final Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Smart & Final Stores by 85.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,610,000 after buying an additional 1,464,373 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Smart & Final Stores by 9.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,045,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,357,000 after buying an additional 272,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Smart & Final Stores by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,608,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,871,000 after buying an additional 63,437 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Smart & Final Stores by 26.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,234,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after buying an additional 465,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Smart & Final Stores by 58.4% during the second quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 386,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Smart & Final Stores Company Profile

Smart & Final Stores, Inc operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final, and Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice. The company's stores offer fresh perishables and everyday grocery items, such as produce, meat and deli, dairy and cheese, grocery, and beverage products, as well as paper and packaging, and restaurant equipment and janitorial supplies.

