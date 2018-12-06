Insider Selling: Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Director Sells $300,436.70 in Stock

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Director Willie M. Reed sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $300,436.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,056.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $90.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.06. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $96.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Argus set a $105.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 34.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 16.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 20.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Zoetis by 40.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

