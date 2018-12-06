Installed Building Products (IBP) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $44.00. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IBP. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.36.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $78.15.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.39 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 3.82%. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $5,116,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,238,423.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth about $614,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth about $146,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 150.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 426,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,090,000 after buying an additional 255,900 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

