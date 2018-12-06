Instructure (INST) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Instructure (NYSE:INST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have $43.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based online education technology. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market and Bridge, for the corporate market, to enable its customers to develop, deliver and manage face-to-face and online learning experiences. The company’s platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and increase the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Instructure in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Instructure in a report on Friday, November 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Instructure from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Instructure in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Instructure from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Instructure has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.27.

Shares of NYSE:INST opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. Instructure has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.26. Instructure had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 49.49%. The company had revenue of $55.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Instructure will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INST. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Instructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,945,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Instructure by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,166,000 after purchasing an additional 644,946 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Instructure by 5,104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 485,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 475,997 shares during the last quarter. EastBay Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Instructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,114,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Instructure by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 481,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 275,025 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K12 schools.

