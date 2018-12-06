Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $188,000 Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,764 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DNP. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter worth $103,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter worth $105,000. Hayek Kallen Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter worth $216,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $11.01 on Thursday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $11.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

