Intelligent Systems (INS) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Shares of INS stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. Intelligent Systems has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $14.98.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 84.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems in the third quarter worth $430,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems in the third quarter worth $608,000.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

