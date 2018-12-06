Intelligent Trading Foundation Price Down 19.6% Over Last Week (ITT)

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 6th. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a total market capitalization of $74,468.00 and $730.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Intelligent Trading Foundation token can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, COSS and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008908 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00027185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.71 or 0.02771722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00138056 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00179938 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.57 or 0.09771620 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Intelligent Trading Foundation Token Profile

Intelligent Trading Foundation launched on August 18th, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,799,899 tokens. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official website is intelligenttrading.org. The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official message board is blog.intelligenttrading.org. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Intelligent Trading Foundation

Intelligent Trading Foundation can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Intelligent Trading Foundation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Intelligent Trading Foundation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Intelligent Trading Foundation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

