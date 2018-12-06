Inter Pipeline (IPPLF) Receives Hold Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Inter Pipeline stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $21.84.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation, storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products, such as bitumen blend and diluent through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity.

