Interface, Inc. (TILE) Position Lowered by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 995,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 83,759 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.67% of Interface worth $23,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TILE. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Interface by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Interface during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Macquarie set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Interface and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Interface from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Interface presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of Interface stock opened at $15.42 on Thursday. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $964.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Interface had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $318.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products.

