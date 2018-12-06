International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

IFF has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.76. 1,392,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,035. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $122.11 and a one year high of $157.40.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.54. The firm had revenue of $907.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.15 million. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $62,469.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.91 per share, with a total value of $391,748.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,472,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,439,905.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 357,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,370,717. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth about $113,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 40.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth about $200,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $201,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

