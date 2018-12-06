Internxt (INXT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $11,690.00

Internxt (CURRENCY:INXT) traded up 21.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Internxt has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Internxt token can now be bought for $1.26 or 0.00034014 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, IDEX and CoinExchange. Internxt has a total market cap of $795,608.00 and $11,690.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008935 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00026976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.02405675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00153231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00184122 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $357.27 or 0.09616718 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Internxt Profile

Internxt launched on July 9th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 629,610 tokens. The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internxt’s official website is internxt.com. Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internxt Token Trading

Internxt can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange, Mercatox, LATOKEN and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

