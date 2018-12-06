Intrepid Potash (IPI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.07

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 520931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IPI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Stephens set a $7.00 price objective on Intrepid Potash and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $422.16 million, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 0.69.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $36.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James N. Whyte sold 88,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $376,135.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,038.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Lt bought 616,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,213,116.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 33,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 20,204 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 24,598 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Potash and Trio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

