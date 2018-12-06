Intu Properties (INTU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $110.30

Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110.30 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 111.30 ($1.45), with a volume of 3382598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.95 ($1.45).

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Intu Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Intu Properties to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective (down from GBX 200 ($2.61)) on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intu Properties from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Intu Properties from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 183.93 ($2.40).

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including 10 of the top-25, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

