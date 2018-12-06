Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Stake Increased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Opera Trading Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,646.2% in the third quarter. Opera Trading Capital now owns 17,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 209,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,888,000 after buying an additional 12,837 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 220,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,904,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,477,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,613,000 after buying an additional 101,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $165.72 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $150.13 and a 12-month high of $187.53.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

