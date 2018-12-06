Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACRS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/4/2018 – Aclaris Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. "

12/1/2018 – Aclaris Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/26/2018 – Aclaris Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/22/2018 – Aclaris Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock.

11/20/2018 – Aclaris Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/9/2018 – Aclaris Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Aclaris Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/6/2018 – Aclaris Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “: Post a solid quarter of execution, and ahead of what we expect to be important positive catalysts for the company, we are reiterating our OW rating and 12-month PT of $50 for ACRS shares. We expect upward earnings revisions to levels not yet reflected in sell-side consensus expectations to drive the stock higher. This could come from the commercialization and/or advancement of each of ACRS’s key assets. These are: 1) An acceleration in the uptake of Eskata for SK and Rhofade for rosacea, 2) A-101 Phase 3 data for warts, 3) ATI-501 and ATI-502 data releases throughout 2018 and 2019, and, 4) The advancement of ATI-450.””

10/29/2018 – Aclaris Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/16/2018 – Aclaris Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $47.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2018 – Aclaris Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $381.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.40. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $26.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,578.24% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Anand Mehra bought 372,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $3,999,999.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Tullman bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,398. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 561.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

