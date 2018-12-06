Investors Buy Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $154.30 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $117.71 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $36.59 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF had the 33rd highest net in-flow for the day. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF traded down ($4.84) for the day and closed at $93.61

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $18,278,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,003,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 81.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,099,000 after acquiring an additional 76,212 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $733,000.

