Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 600 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 971% compared to the average volume of 56 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $242,000. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARLO shares. Imperial Capital set a $39.00 price objective on Arlo Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Guggenheim raised Arlo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arlo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $8.80 on Thursday. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $131.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.90 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.19% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

