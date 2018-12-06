Investors Sell Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) on Strength (BIV)

Traders sold shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $15.12 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $24.45 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $9.33 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF traded up $0.15 for the day and closed at $80.20

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a $0.1967 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 73.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 129,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 652.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 289,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,339,000 after acquiring an additional 251,468 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 100,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the period.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Investors Sell Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) on Strength (BIV)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/investors-sell-shares-of-vanguard-intermediate-term-bond-etf-biv-on-strength-biv.html.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.