Invictus RG Acquires New Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)

Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $86.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $69.21 and a one year high of $98.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Cleveland Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.84.

In other news, Director Nicholas A. Lopardo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $164,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Corbett sold 4,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $393,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,749 shares of company stock worth $2,641,994. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

