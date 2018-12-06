Invictus RG Buys New Stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 604.3% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3,033.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 355.8% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $90.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $96.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 75.51%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

In other news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 150,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $14,273,057.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,390,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total value of $1,089,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,011 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,524 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

