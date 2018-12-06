Invictus RG Invests $383,000 in Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN)

Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,365 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,002,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,868,000 after buying an additional 139,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,650,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,866,000 after buying an additional 55,132 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 12.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,208,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,782,000 after buying an additional 250,691 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 23.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,208,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,611,000 after buying an additional 226,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 747,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,296,000 after buying an additional 30,579 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $192,607.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,830.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 7,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $549,791.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,510,432.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $750,274. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $84.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.52. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.03 and a 52-week high of $118.86.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $114.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.49 million. Aspen Technology had a negative return on equity of 168.12% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $90.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

