Invictus RG Purchases 4,892 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)

Invictus RG raised its stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Invictus RG’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 101,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 25,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,068,000 after buying an additional 393,333 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $10,268,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 535,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,952,000 after buying an additional 50,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 924,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,419,000 after buying an additional 759,863 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 621,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $26,321,726.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD Supply stock opened at $39.36 on Thursday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a one year low of $34.49 and a one year high of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. HD Supply had a return on equity of 38.58% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on HD Supply from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HD Supply in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on HD Supply from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

