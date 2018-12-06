iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 196.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,636,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,382,014 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $606,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $862,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 44,261 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 57,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 31,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $61.32 on Thursday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $63.76.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/ishares-global-healthcare-etf-ixj-shares-bought-by-blackrock-inc.html.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.