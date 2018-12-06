iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (AAXJ) Position Lifted by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 7,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 27,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $377,000.

NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $65.21 on Thursday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $60.48 and a twelve month high of $83.52.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

