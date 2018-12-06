iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Shares Bought by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 55,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 247,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,141,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,419,000 after purchasing an additional 787,891 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 140,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.80. The company had a trading volume of 913,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,866,998. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

