iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $429,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 511.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,609,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,769 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,910,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,844,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,107,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,304,000 after buying an additional 8,448,495 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $32.78 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

