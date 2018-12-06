iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (EWN) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 511,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,562 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $15,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the second quarter valued at $489,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the second quarter valued at $563,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the second quarter valued at $731,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the second quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 190,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 39,555 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWN opened at $28.10 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

