iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Position Raised by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 53,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,052,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 87.2% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 29,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 103.6% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock opened at $147.52 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.50 and a twelve month high of $173.39.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Position Raised by People s United Financial Inc.” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/ishares-russell-2000-etf-iwm-position-raised-by-people-s-united-financial-inc.html.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.