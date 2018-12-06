iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 948.0% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $122.32 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $114.94 and a twelve month high of $137.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

