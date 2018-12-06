iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) Holdings Lifted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,511 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $55,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 191.2% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $158,000.

DVY stock opened at $96.85 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.67 and a fifty-two week high of $102.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

