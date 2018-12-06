J2 Global Inc (JCOM) Receives $93.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.25.

JCOM has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, August 13th.

Get J2 Global alerts:

NASDAQ JCOM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,794. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. J2 Global had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $292.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that J2 Global will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. J2 Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

In other J2 Global news, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $217,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,078,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $680,040 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 1,169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.