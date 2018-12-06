Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $1.00. Jacobs Engineering Group posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on JEC. Citigroup raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 103.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 88.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at $163,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JEC stock opened at $62.77 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

