Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 31,081 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $7,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 354.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,817,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,879 shares in the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 3,595,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,035,000 after purchasing an additional 779,327 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 658.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 710,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,096,000 after purchasing an additional 616,689 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,937,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,332,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,628,000 after purchasing an additional 530,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

JEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

NYSE:JEC opened at $62.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $82.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

