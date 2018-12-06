James J. Filler Purchases 211 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 211 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.79 per share, with a total value of $17,257.69. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 651,899 shares in the company, valued at $53,318,819.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CNBKA traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944. The company has a market capitalization of $454.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.52. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $70.55 and a one year high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 9th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.37 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 18.08%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Century Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Century Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Century Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Century Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNBKA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Century Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

