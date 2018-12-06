James J. Murphy Sells 13,660 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Stock

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) EVP James J. Murphy sold 13,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $580,959.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $41.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 123.05% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 45.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STX. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Seagate Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Seagate Technology to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/james-j-murphy-sells-13660-shares-of-seagate-technology-plc-stx-stock.html.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.