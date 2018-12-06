Jamie Samath Sells 227 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) VP Jamie Samath sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.86, for a total transaction of $123,002.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,776.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jamie Samath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Jamie Samath sold 864 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total transaction of $431,317.44.

ISRG stock opened at $518.82 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.75 and a 1 year high of $581.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.17. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $920.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $606.00 to $601.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $613.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,313,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,771,903,000 after purchasing an additional 29,260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 119.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,896 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 55,900.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 183,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 183,352 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 33.2% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

