Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Holdings in CENT PUERTO S A/S (CEPU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CENT PUERTO S A/S alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on CENT PUERTO S A/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE CEPU opened at $9.73 on Thursday. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.90.

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $112.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CENT PUERTO S A/S will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/janney-montgomery-scott-llc-buys-new-holdings-in-cent-puerto-s-a-s-cepu.html.

CENT PUERTO S A/S Company Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for CENT PUERTO S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENT PUERTO S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.