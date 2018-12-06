Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $209,000 in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,755 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMS. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

WMS stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $406.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.03 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.51%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $209,000 in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/janney-montgomery-scott-llc-invests-209000-in-advanced-drainage-systems-inc-wms.html.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.