Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases Shares of 2,099 Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Grand Canyon Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.40.

In other news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $3,810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,209,853. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William Stan Meyer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 112,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,147. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $121.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 1 year low of $85.14 and a 1 year high of $130.10.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $155.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

