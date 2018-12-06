Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Conn’s Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (CONN)

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Conn’s in a report released on Wednesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Conn's alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Compass Point restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.50 price objective on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Conn’s to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conn’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.93.

CONN opened at $24.79 on Thursday. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $42.65. The stock has a market cap of $786.14 million, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conn’s had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Conn’s’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 24,061.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 213.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Schofman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. Its stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; consumer electronics comprising televisions, Blu-ray players, home theaters, and portable audio equipment; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.