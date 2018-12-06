Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for AllianceBernstein in a report issued on Monday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AllianceBernstein’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $31.24.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $850.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.40 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 8.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,158,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,084,000 after acquiring an additional 85,608 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 11.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 91,244 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 739,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 22.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 49,816 shares during the period. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 242,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

