Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cooper Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $2.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q2 2019 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $11.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $13.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.05 EPS.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.22.

Shares of COO opened at $274.90 on Thursday. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $216.47 and a 52 week high of $283.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In other news, VP Randal Golden sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.86, for a total transaction of $477,513.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,342.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $2,726,376.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,235,150.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,691 shares of company stock worth $5,527,869. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.