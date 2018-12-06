Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

JRSH opened at $6.50 on Monday. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th.

In related news, Director Gary J. Haseley acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 43,333.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 130,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 2.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

