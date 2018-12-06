JMP Group (JMP) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. JMP Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms recently commented on JMP. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. JMP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

JMP stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,265. The company has a market cap of $102.65 million, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.66. JMP Group has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that JMP Group will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. JMP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.00%.

In other JMP Group news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $33,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,508.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 30,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $155,368.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,981.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 233,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,654. 52.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

